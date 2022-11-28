Penn State received some big news that offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will be returning for the 2022 season.

Social media was really pleased with the offensive lineman’s announcement.

Blessed to have my dog back, pivotal to the room as a leader and a player! Let’s get it! https://t.co/6BZ3wSA1gQ — Nick Dawkins (@TheNickDawkins) November 28, 2022

My gosh a projected 1st round pick is coming back. The Penn State offense could be just getting started 😳Glad to have you back Olu! https://t.co/NTJnN9709I — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) November 28, 2022

This is MASSIVE!! LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/gbK34WeKnt — Alexander The Average (@The_Tooth_Hurts) November 28, 2022

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE