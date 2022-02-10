It seemed like Micah Parsons was making history every week during the 2021 season, and it culminated during the NFL Honors Award show Thursday night.

Parsons accepted the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, becoming the second former Nittany Lion alongside Shane Conlan in 1987 to win the honor. Parsons was voted unanimously.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native became just the fourth rookie linebacker in NFL history to be named a first-team All-Pro, too, alongside Lawrence Taylor, Patrick Willis and Darius Leonard.

As soon as it was official, members of Penn State football past and present took to social media to congratulate Parsons.

When Parsons took the stage to accept the award, he was showered with “We are” chants from the crowd, making “Penn State” technically the first words of his acceptance speech.

Naturally, the Nittany Lion faithful joined in on the excitement for Parsons’ achievement.

