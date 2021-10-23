Penn State fell for the second time of the season and in the second-straight game in a nine-overtime thriller against unranked Illinois.
Penn State fans are usually vocal, but the surprising loss prompted a bit more interaction on social media Saturday.
Many fans showed their displeasure with the game, especially with James Franklin and his coaching staff.
We deserved to lose that game— dr. Been ✝️🇺🇸🅰️🚖🇺🇸✝️ (@LuckZeem) October 23, 2021
Most pathetic defeat in history. Lost to a JV team at home off a bye week and 25 Pt favorites against a 3rd string QB. These are games coaches get fired for. Eliminated from playoffs. Total embarrassment. Illinois should have never been in this game. Lack of killer instinct— Burghers (@Burghers5) October 23, 2021
I’ve been a fan of PSU 💯since 1978. Today was one of the worst coached & executed games I can remember. I’ve supported James Franklin for his 8 years but losing today to a 2-5 Illinois at home is embarrassing. Might be time for the coaching search to get hotter. USC or LSU.— Ed Mc Donald (@Nittany1982) October 23, 2021
Somebody ask him why he shouldn’t be fired right now.— Joel Clabaugh (@JClabaugh_20) October 23, 2021
The guy is a clown, it will just be more of his same bullshit— Allen Brown (@allenbrownhas4) October 23, 2021
Let him go why are we fighting every year to keep a coach that has taken penn state as far as he can , Illinois figured out Clifford couldn’t throw it more than 10 yards .— Byefranklin (@Psufan1977) October 23, 2021
The Penn State coaching staff should apologize to each player one at a time. Embarrassing!!!— Brian Sweeney (@BrianSweeneyPSU) October 23, 2021
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons even took to Twitter to discuss the nail-biting overtime ending.
My heart is beating uncontrollably…Rn— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 23, 2021
Penn State travels to Columbus next week to face Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.