Penn State fell for the second time of the season and in the second-straight game in a nine-overtime thriller against unranked Illinois.

Penn State fans are usually vocal, but the surprising loss prompted a bit more interaction on social media Saturday.

Many fans showed their displeasure with the game, especially with James Franklin and his coaching staff.

We deserved to lose that game — dr. Been ✝️🇺🇸🅰️🚖🇺🇸✝️ (@LuckZeem) October 23, 2021

Most pathetic defeat in history. Lost to a JV team at home off a bye week and 25 Pt favorites against a 3rd string QB. These are games coaches get fired for. Eliminated from playoffs. Total embarrassment. Illinois should have never been in this game. Lack of killer instinct — Burghers (@Burghers5) October 23, 2021

I’ve been a fan of PSU 💯since 1978. Today was one of the worst coached & executed games I can remember. I’ve supported James Franklin for his 8 years but losing today to a 2-5 Illinois at home is embarrassing. Might be time for the coaching search to get hotter. USC or LSU. — Ed Mc Donald (@Nittany1982) October 23, 2021

Somebody ask him why he shouldn’t be fired right now. — Joel Clabaugh (@JClabaugh_20) October 23, 2021

The guy is a clown, it will just be more of his same bullshit — Allen Brown (@allenbrownhas4) October 23, 2021

Let him go why are we fighting every year to keep a coach that has taken penn state as far as he can , Illinois figured out Clifford couldn’t throw it more than 10 yards . — Byefranklin (@Psufan1977) October 23, 2021

The Penn State coaching staff should apologize to each player one at a time. Embarrassing!!! — Brian Sweeney (@BrianSweeneyPSU) October 23, 2021

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons even took to Twitter to discuss the nail-biting overtime ending.

My heart is beating uncontrollably…Rn — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 23, 2021

Penn State travels to Columbus next week to face Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.