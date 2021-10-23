Penn State football vs. Illinois

Penn State unveils its newly painted endzone During Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime

 Ella Castronuovo

Penn State fell for the second time of the season and in the second-straight game in a nine-overtime thriller against unranked Illinois.

Penn State fans are usually vocal, but the surprising loss prompted a bit more interaction on social media Saturday.

Many fans showed their displeasure with the game, especially with James Franklin and his coaching staff.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons even took to Twitter to discuss the nail-biting overtime ending.

Penn State travels to Columbus next week to face Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.