centerpiece

Social media reacts to Penn State football hiring Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator

manny diaz
Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

Penn State got its new defensive coordinator Saturday and quickly caused an uproar on social media.

The Nittany Lions announced the hiring of former Miami head coach Manny Diaz as the team’s next defensive coordinator as he will replace Brent Pry who has taken the head role at Virginia Tech.

Diaz is a name that is recognizable and respected to most college football players, coaches and fans and here's what people were saying across social media.

The fans seem excited to be bringing in an experienced defensive mind like Diaz has shown.

Even some Penn State coaches from across other sports were happy to welcome Diaz to central Pennsylvania.

Plus, ESPN’s College Gameday crew was quick to approve of the hire as they discussed Diaz on their Saturday morning show just following the news.

