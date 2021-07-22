After Penn State Athletics announced the 2021 White Out will be held against Auburn — the first nonconference White Out since 2011 — social media flooded

Some Twitter users predicted ESPN's College GameDay show will make the trip to University Park for the matchup between the Nittany Lions and Tigers.

Hard to imagine @CollegeGameDay not being at the whiteout game this year https://t.co/3qAmMxWH1A — James Morrison (@JMo39338062) July 22, 2021

The game against Michigan is also slated to be a student-section White Out, but some seem to think it could turn into the second full White Out of the season.

White Out announced for the Auburn game. Good choice.There's also no reason the Student White Out for the Michigan game can't also functionally be a full-stadium White Out. Just sayin'. :-) #WeAre https://t.co/RvephzPVqR — Jared Lee (@JaredALee) July 22, 2021

Hey @LateKickJosh, you wanted two whiteouts? Well, there's 1.5 and it will likely turn into two. Cheers! https://t.co/g9V7jg1sdm — Bobber (@chrishess22) July 22, 2021

Finally, some Twitter users began making predictions about the effects the White Out atmosphere will have on Auburn, which plays in the SEC and has never experienced a hostile Beaver Stadium crowd.

That white out game against Auburn has the chance to break the noise level record in CFB https://t.co/877uXoz3p0 — Adam (@dirtywatahkid) July 22, 2021

Not sure Auburn will be ready for the whiteout https://t.co/BYhM5S4XwW — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) July 22, 2021

