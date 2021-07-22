Penn State Football White Out Michigan

Penn State fans hold up the lit up phones while singing Sweet Caroline during the Penn State white out game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. No. 2 Penn State defeated Michigan 42-13.

 Camille Stefani

After Penn State Athletics announced the 2021 White Out will be held against Auburn — the first nonconference White Out since 2011 — social media flooded 

Some Twitter users predicted ESPN's College GameDay show will make the trip to University Park for the matchup between the Nittany Lions and Tigers.

The game against Michigan is also slated to be a student-section White Out, but some seem to think it could turn into the second full White Out of the season.

Finally, some Twitter users began making predictions about the effects the White Out atmosphere will have on Auburn, which plays in the SEC and has never experienced a hostile Beaver Stadium crowd.

