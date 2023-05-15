Football vs Iowa, Sean Clifford (14)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is tackled during the Big Ten football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

After much anticipation, Penn State announced its game themes for the 2023 season.

The biggest, of course, was the annual White Out game, which will take place against Iowa at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Following the team’s announcement, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Many Penn State fans were eager for the team to get another shot at the Hawkeyes, as it’ll mark the first matchup between the two since 2021, when Iowa came out victorious at Kinnick Stadium.

In that game, the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 17-3 lead before ultimately falling 23-20, leaving many Penn State fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

The Nittany Lion faithful certainly expressed confidence in the team’s ability to avenge the road loss.

Fans were split about the decision, with some fans expressing support for the decision to pick the Hawkeyes.

However, some fans felt that the team made the wrong choice in choosing Iowa, with Michigan commonly being offered as the alternative option.

