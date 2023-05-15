After much anticipation, Penn State announced its game themes for the 2023 season.

The biggest, of course, was the annual White Out game, which will take place against Iowa at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Following the team’s announcement, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Many Penn State fans were eager for the team to get another shot at the Hawkeyes, as it’ll mark the first matchup between the two since 2021, when Iowa came out victorious at Kinnick Stadium.

In that game, the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 17-3 lead before ultimately falling 23-20, leaving many Penn State fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

The Nittany Lion faithful certainly expressed confidence in the team’s ability to avenge the road loss.

@TheIowaHawkeyes your day of reckoning has been set. See you in the Valley. https://t.co/MBMXrZAXNy — SeanWalt (@TheRealSeanWalt) May 15, 2023

Fans were split about the decision, with some fans expressing support for the decision to pick the Hawkeyes.

CBS came in clutch. Iowa under the lights for the White Out. Best of both worlds. Let’s rock. pic.twitter.com/ZrFcCmfpYL — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) May 15, 2023

IOWA WHITE OUT UNDER THE LIGHTS WE MOVEEEEEEEE https://t.co/ILMtFWA3Ou — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) May 15, 2023

However, some fans felt that the team made the wrong choice in choosing Iowa, with Michigan commonly being offered as the alternative option.

The Whiteout being against Iowa is disappointing. I know a night game in November would’ve been tough, but a Michigan Whiteout would’ve been the most anticipated game in college football this year Back to back years where our biggest home opponent isn’t the Whiteout. Oh well — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) May 15, 2023

Who on earth made this call? Why would A) PSU allow the white out this early and B) when all I have heard is the expectation for them is to win the Big Ten, why would you not make it Michigan? https://t.co/N2kdKx6Vvu — Dustin (@pitt_fan51) May 15, 2023

Waste of a whiteout but whatever I bought tickets lol https://t.co/yXwXfzQCb0 — rhysimir Guerrero Jr. (@ReesePSU) May 15, 2023

