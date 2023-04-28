Penn State history wasn’t made in the first round.

Nittany Lion cornerback Joey Porter Jr. wasn’t drafted Thursday night, continuing the streak of a Penn State defensive back being left out of the first round.

Former and current Penn State players weren’t happy with Porter Jr.'s free fall.

No reason Joey Porter Jr should still be on the board — Nick Dawkins (@TheNickDawkins) April 28, 2023

MAN STOP PLAYING 9 bro — 1 (@JaylenReed20) April 28, 2023

No shot jpj should still be on the board at 25 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) April 28, 2023

Ain’t no way 9 ain’t go today! Smh — Tariq Castro-Fields (@TCF5_) April 28, 2023

Oh yuhh , y’all gonna regret that .. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) April 28, 2023

Penn State fans were upset, too, with how Porter Jr. will have to wait another night for his name to be called.

I am stunned. I thought JPJ could slip to the mid-20s but I can’t believe he fell out of the 1st round entirely. Penn State unfortunately will have to wait at least another year to see its first DB taken in the 1st round. — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) April 28, 2023

The media who followed the team and Porter Jr. all year long also were surprised that Porter Jr. was not being picked.

There are not 31 players in this year’s draft better than Joey Porter Jr. — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) April 28, 2023

Tough night for Joey Porter Jr. But someone is going to get a potential star early in the second round. — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) April 28, 2023

Penn State does not have any players go in the first round. Thought Joey Porter Jr. would go, but heard early this week he could slip. Should go early in the second round. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) April 28, 2023

