Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Porter Jr (9)

Penn State Joey Porter Jr. (9) encourages the fans to get loud during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State history wasn’t made in the first round.

Nittany Lion cornerback Joey Porter Jr. wasn’t drafted Thursday night, continuing the streak of a Penn State defensive back being left out of the first round.

Former and current Penn State players weren’t happy with Porter Jr.'s free fall.

Penn State fans were upset, too, with how Porter Jr. will have to wait another night for his name to be called.

The media who followed the team and Porter Jr. all year long also were surprised that Porter Jr. was not being picked.

