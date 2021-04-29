Micah Parsons has officially found his NFL home, and Twitter is buzzing because of it.
The former Penn State linebacker went to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the draft and was the first linebacker off the board.
Social media immediately reacted to the news with his new and former teammates, as well as fans tweeting about the selection.
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott welcomed the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native, as he will help a much depleted Dallas defense from last season.
@MicahhParsons11 don’t touch me in practice rook . . . 😂— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) April 30, 2021
Welcome @MicahhParsons11 lets get to work! @dallascowboys #GRIND #FAITH— Dak Prescott (@dak) April 30, 2021
His old teammates, as well as James Franklin, were sure to congratulate the former Nittany Lion.
First commitment of the 2036 @PennStateFball class...Malcolm Parsons!#NFLDraft#WeAre pic.twitter.com/32oJTcNuEv— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 30, 2021
I told y’all about Micah Parsons a long time ago— Antonio Valentino (@_groovy55) April 30, 2021
Spoke it all into existence! Watch what he do next! Simple @MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/n9raL93LMk— Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@OttawasVeryOwn) April 30, 2021
Some Penn Staters were left conflicted with the pick, as many NFC East fans will have to watch him face their team twice a year.
Micah Parsons to Dallas is a GREAT PICK! He will really help that depleted Dallas defense.— coachpicone (@coachpicone) April 30, 2021
Defense was historically bad. Micah parsons makes us better. Can't debate that— Dante Elephante (@Dante_Elephante) April 30, 2021
The good: Eagles took Devonta Smith— NYSL zmose (@NYSLzmose) April 30, 2021
The bad: the Cowboys took Micah Parsons.
I hate being an Eagles/Penn State fan
I’m not mad at the Smith pick but I would’ve preferred Micah Parsons for my @Eagles #NFLDraft2021— J Holmes, MD (@JHolmes_MD) April 30, 2021
Micah Parsons going to Dallas as a Giants fan breaks my heart!! Nooooo!— The Penn State Fireman (@ThePSUFireman) April 30, 2021