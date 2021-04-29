Micah Parsons has officially found his NFL home, and Twitter is buzzing because of it.

The former Penn State linebacker went to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the draft and was the first linebacker off the board.

Social media immediately reacted to the news with his new and former teammates, as well as fans tweeting about the selection.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott welcomed the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native, as he will help a much depleted Dallas defense from last season.

His old teammates, as well as James Franklin, were sure to congratulate the former Nittany Lion.

Some Penn Staters were left conflicted with the pick, as many NFC East fans will have to watch him face their team twice a year.