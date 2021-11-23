Social media reacts to James Franklin's restructured contract with Penn State football

After months of speculation surrounding his future in Happy Valley, James Franklin signed a new 10-year deal to remain Penn State football’s head coach through 2031.

Some former and future Nittany Lions expressed their support for Franklin, following the announcement of his extension.

Coach Franklin can i hold something??? But seriously congratulations brother ! Happy for you! #WeAre @coachjfranklin — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 23, 2021

MY COACH IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE 🦁 #WEARE — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) November 23, 2021

While many expressed their happiness to have Franklin back in Happy Valley for another decade, others did not show the same level of excitement.

As I said previously @PennStateFball is doomed to NEVER make the #NCAA Playoffs, let alone win a national championship. Penn St wanted stability. They now have 10 years of it. Stable to be losers. James Franklin is one of the all time PHONY’S. What an athletic Dept. Its a joke. https://t.co/E5bUwBcWYG — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) November 23, 2021

Is this a bad nightmare https://t.co/iPCRHuYIqt — myspace tom (@tfencel) November 23, 2021

You’ve got to be kidding me….🤦🏻‍♂️Legit proof that Penn State is perfectly content with mediocrity https://t.co/hffl0dW30q — Andrew Silva (@AndrewSilva09) November 23, 2021

10 more years of mediocre football. Great. https://t.co/mqEgSLQLoo — joleen (@Kathmandu513) November 23, 2021

It seemed some fans of rival opponents were loving the contract extension, maybe more so than many Nittany Lion fans.

On behalf of every single Ohio State fan, thank you https://t.co/fZC2mcolx4 — ❌att E❌ch (@memch7) November 23, 2021

Well Penn State is out of Ohio States way for the next 10 years https://t.co/bFeE70Yw5t — Sports Talk Spicer (@SportsSpicer) November 23, 2021

GOOD NEWS PSU YOU GET TO BE OWNED BY THE BIG10 BECAUSE YOUR COACH IS A CLOWN https://t.co/bpBKc5H8eM — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰 (@CJ12830) November 23, 2021

10 more years of beating James Franlin lets go! https://t.co/u3KzkgZRqQ — Go Bucks (@OHIO_SPORTSFAN_) November 23, 2021

And the rest of the Big Ten wants to say thanks — Daniel Novak (@Harbordan) November 23, 2021

