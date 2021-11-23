You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Social media reacts to James Franklin's restructured contract with Penn State football

Penn State football vs. Michigan, team arrival

Head Coach James Franklin greets fans during the Penn State football team's arrival to Beaver Stadium for the first annual Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

After months of speculation surrounding his future in Happy Valley, James Franklin signed a new 10-year deal to remain Penn State football’s head coach through 2031.

Some former and future Nittany Lions expressed their support for Franklin, following the announcement of his extension.

While many expressed their happiness to have Franklin back in Happy Valley for another decade, others did not show the same level of excitement.

It seemed some fans of rival opponents were loving the contract extension, maybe more so than many Nittany Lion fans.

