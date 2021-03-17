Blue-White Tyler Rudolph (21)
Penn State has announced in place of a Blue-White game, fans will be allowed at the football team’s final spring practice of the year.

The catch is that only first year students will be allowed inside Beaver Stadium on April 17.

Penn State alumni and current students alike have been vocal about the decision made by university president Eric Barron.

Many of the reactions have been negative.

Some individuals are criticizing Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour or even calling for her firing.

