Penn State has announced in place of a Blue-White game, fans will be allowed at the football team’s final spring practice of the year.

The catch is that only first year students will be allowed inside Beaver Stadium on April 17.

Penn State alumni and current students alike have been vocal about the decision made by university president Eric Barron.

Many of the reactions have been negative.

Rethink this dumb decision. All students deserve this opportunity to get out of their dorms and apartments. — Todd Hochhausler (@thochhausler) March 17, 2021

Don't seniors deserve this instead? — underscore (@the_under_score) March 17, 2021

What a joke — Yung Doge Sean (@therealdesean10) March 17, 2021

Um...what? If anything, the seniors deserve this. — Victor Schleich (@victor_schleich) March 17, 2021

Absolutely insane... all students should be able to go- and if not - it should be the Seniors. — Jill Futch (@jill_futch) March 17, 2021

This decision lacks all common sense. — Yisty (@JohnYisty) March 17, 2021

Some individuals are criticizing Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour or even calling for her firing.

Please consider firing @SandyB_PSUAD — Owen Pusey (@OPusey8) March 17, 2021

Wow! The decisions coming out of @SandyB_PSUAD office grow more ridiculous by the day. — Eric Hagman (@esh714) March 17, 2021