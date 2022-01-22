49ers Packers Football

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash/AP Photo

In the waning moments, with the game on the line and on the biggest stage, he’s as good as gold — rather, Gould.

For the second time in three weeks, former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould kept his San Francisco 49ers’ season alive with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Saturday night, he capped a miraculous come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by a blocked-punt touchdown that tied the game with less than five minutes to play.

Gould has never missed a field goal in his postseason career, going a perfect 20-for-20 and 32-for-32 on PATs.

With the 49ers off to the NFC Championship, both San Francisco and Penn State Twitter had plenty of thoughts about Gould’s golden leg.

And of course, former Penn State, 49ers and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams took some time to bask in the glory of his longtime rival Packers’ upset loss at the hands of a fellow Nittany Lion.

