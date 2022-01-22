In the waning moments, with the game on the line and on the biggest stage, he’s as good as gold — rather, Gould.

For the second time in three weeks, former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould kept his San Francisco 49ers’ season alive with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

.@RobbieGould09’s golden moment 🌟🌟🌟 The Nittany Lion sends his @49ers to the NFC Championship with a last-second FG pic.twitter.com/NGoKT2NxG3 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) January 23, 2022

Saturday night, he capped a miraculous come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by a blocked-punt touchdown that tied the game with less than five minutes to play.

Gould has never missed a field goal in his postseason career, going a perfect 20-for-20 and 32-for-32 on PATs.

With the 49ers off to the NFC Championship, both San Francisco and Penn State Twitter had plenty of thoughts about Gould’s golden leg.

Awesome to see Robbie still at the top of his game! You wanna know how old he is…we were at PSU at the same time…yup he’s that old!! And he’s still kicking game winners…unreal!! — Adam Taliaferro (@Tali43) January 23, 2022

That kick was sooo gould — Joseph (@Joseph_Maruskin) January 23, 2022

WE’RE BACK IN THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! — Yolanda (@Yolanda49er) January 23, 2022

Gould is golden.. — Eric (@grumpahager) January 23, 2022

And of course, former Penn State, 49ers and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams took some time to bask in the glory of his longtime rival Packers’ upset loss at the hands of a fellow Nittany Lion.

Awww man the green team didn’t win???!!! pic.twitter.com/tBUfEcnfcr — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) January 23, 2022

