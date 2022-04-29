Penn State football vs. Illinois, Ebiketie (17) celebration

The defensive line congratulates defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) on a sack during Penn State football's Homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 38 overall pick.

Ebiketie was one of the top defensive end prospects heading into the second round of the NFL Draft, and it didn’t take long for him to find a home.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Ebiketie selection.

Most Falcons fans were pleased with Ebiketie’s pick, as defensive end was a dire need for Atlanta’s last-ranked pass rush heading into the draft.

Fans of other teams were left wondering what could’ve been as coaches and GMs had to look elsewhere after Ebiketie was selected.

