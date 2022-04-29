Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 38 overall pick.

Ebiketie was one of the top defensive end prospects heading into the second round of the NFL Draft, and it didn’t take long for him to find a home.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Ebiketie selection.

My guy @A7chronic 💪🏽!!! Hype for you champ https://t.co/fTOgxNVGx8 — Deion Barnes (@DBarnes_18) April 29, 2022

Incredibly proud of you AK! Continue playing with great effort & energy. I look forward to watching you continue to grow & succeed with the @AtlantaFalcons. If you need me, I’ll always be there for you! https://t.co/0LbUceE4Wz pic.twitter.com/obPHIl7gzt — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 29, 2022

Most Falcons fans were pleased with Ebiketie’s pick, as defensive end was a dire need for Atlanta’s last-ranked pass rush heading into the draft.

He was a potential first rounder and was definitely an early second round player. Falcons had a bunch of nobodies at edge prior to this, Terry addresses it and people complain about it. Unbelievable. — Christian ✍️ (@CJEvansLWOSport) April 29, 2022

Ebiketie is nice as hell too. No clue why anyone would hate this pick lmfao — Cole Strange SZN (@nottgojo) April 29, 2022

The way Ebiketie uses he hands to rush the passer has me excited haven’t seen it n Atlanta — Hououin Kyouma (@bgizzle0518) April 29, 2022

Fans of other teams were left wondering what could’ve been as coaches and GMs had to look elsewhere after Ebiketie was selected.

Sad Ebiketie is off the board but still plenty of Wide Receivers still available and the Chiefs pick is coming up! — Show Me Football (@ShowMeFB) April 29, 2022

Also, Seattle taking Mafe shows why Atlanta traded up for Ebiketie. They felt Seattle was going to go edge and so they jumped up to take their guy. — Nick Battaglia (@MercWithOneArm) April 29, 2022

Bet the Colts were not thrilled to see Ebiketie gone — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 29, 2022

