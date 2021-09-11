Penn State fans received more good news on Saturday evening after moving to 2-0 with a win against Ball State.

ESPN announced that College Gameday will return to Happy Valley as No. 25 Auburn travels to Beaver Stadium to take on the No. 11 Nittany Lions — in the first White Out since 2019.

Both teams won in big fashion Saturday, likely signaling upward movement for both in the AP Poll.

Many fans were elated over the announcement, as one of the widely regarded best traditions in college football will have the biggest spotlight in the sport.

LETS GOOO BEST ATMOSPHERE IN COLLEGE SPORTS — jordan (@jjettasroutes) September 12, 2021

Yeah baby let’s goooo!! It’s whiteout time. Nothing better than this. Wooooo!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🏈❤️ — Stephanie Blackwell (@Steph_Bwell) September 12, 2021

COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO HAPPY VALLEY FOR THE WHITEOUT!!! — Sports Fanatic (@sportsislife26) September 12, 2021

There were others, though, who thought there were other games deserving of the honor, including Alabama vs. Florida in Gainesville next Saturday.

Dumb as hell, The Swamp will be the place to be next weekend. https://t.co/ydt158T7HZ — Gators Over Everyone (@GeorgiaGator93) September 12, 2021

Y'all could have been at the swamp, with to number 1 team taking on a potentially top 10 Florida team. What exactly are the prerequisites of being the gameday game? — Andrew Lawless (@Andrew__Lawless) September 12, 2021

The game between the Nittany Lions and Tigers will begin at 7:30 on ABC as the primetime matchup of the week.

