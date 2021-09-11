Penn State football vs. Ball State, student section

Penn State fans received more good news on Saturday evening after moving to 2-0 with a win against Ball State.

ESPN announced that College Gameday will return to Happy Valley as No. 25 Auburn travels to Beaver Stadium to take on the No. 11 Nittany Lions — in the first White Out since 2019.

Both teams won in big fashion Saturday, likely signaling upward movement for both in the AP Poll.

Many fans were elated over the announcement, as one of the widely regarded best traditions in college football will have the biggest spotlight in the sport.

There were others, though, who thought there were other games deserving of the honor, including Alabama vs. Florida in Gainesville next Saturday.

 

 

The game between the Nittany Lions and Tigers will begin at 7:30 on ABC as the primetime matchup of the week.

