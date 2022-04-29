Nittany Lions’ safety Jaquan Brisker fell more than most thought and wound up landing with the Chicago Bears at No. 48 overall.

The Penn Stater was a defensive leader for the blue and white last season and was named the team’s defensive MVP.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bears’ newest member.

Obviously, Brisker got support from the Penn State family.

You are an incredible young man & football player. We couldn’t be happier for you & your family. Your love for the game, dedication & hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career. @JaquanBrisker https://t.co/KYxZcz8Ziw pic.twitter.com/SBYUxh1NFh — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 30, 2022

Some Chicago fans loved the pick, as Brisker should see the field pretty quickly alongside proven free safety Eddie Jackson.

#NFLDraft The Chicago Bears just rebuilt the secondary with some very highly valued plays in S Brisker and CBGordon — Isaiah Southward (@IamIsaiah6) April 30, 2022

I get being mad at the Brisker pick, since the #Bears have an awful offensive roster on paper.That said, I think Brisker is a monster. Valuable coverage safety who hits hard. He should be a very good starter in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/uZjNwHKgQb — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

I love Brisker actually.. our defense better be the best in the league. — Till🐻🔽 (@Till_Da_Thrill) April 30, 2022

However, other Bears fans thought that other positions required more attention in the early stages of the draft.

Brisker was not better than sky moore! And WR much larger need on this team — B (@MrMahoney777) April 30, 2022

Love Brisker on the other side of Eddie but tell me who is going to catch the football other than Mooney — aiden 🐻 (@aidenlubs) April 30, 2022

Jaquan Brisker is an instant starter for the #Bears at safety and should pair nicely with Eddie Jackson. They’ve fixed their secondary with long term options at corner and safety. But JFC just what is the deal with refusing to give Justin Fields any help? — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 30, 2022

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Social media reacts to Falcons drafting Penn State football's Arnold Ebiketie Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 38…