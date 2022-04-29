Penn State football vs Indiana, Brisker (1)

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) hurdles teammates after a stop against the Hoosiers during Penn State football's Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0. 

 Gianna Galli

Nittany Lions’ safety Jaquan Brisker fell more than most thought and wound up landing with the Chicago Bears at No. 48 overall.

The Penn Stater was a defensive leader for the blue and white last season and was named the team’s defensive MVP.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bears’ newest member.

Obviously, Brisker got support from the Penn State family.

Some Chicago fans loved the pick, as Brisker should see the field pretty quickly alongside proven free safety Eddie Jackson.

However, other Bears fans thought that other positions required more attention in the early stages of the draft.

