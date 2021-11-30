Social media reacts to Brent Pry's departure from Penn State football to coach at Virginia Tech

Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was announced as Virginia Tech’s hire for head coach on Tuesday.

Pry returns to Blacksburg, Virginia, in the coaching ranks for the second time since he was a graduate assistant focused on the defensive line from 1995-1998.

Following the announcement, players, recruits and fans voiced their opinions of the hire on social media.

Some of Penn State’s current players and incoming commitments posted their feelings on Twitter, such as 4-star prospect Ken Talley and current linebacker Jamari Buddin.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) November 30, 2021

God got me .. 💫 — mari (@jamaribuddin) November 30, 2021

Some prominent players who were coached by Pry during their collegiate years showed their support for the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native.

BEST INNA BUISNESS!! Thank you for not only being an amazing coach for this team but man as well. @CoachPry_LBU 🤝 https://t.co/7jVfewpvl5 — Ellis Brooks (@ellis_brooks13) November 30, 2021

Great hire! Congrats @CoachPry_LBU pulling for you and the Hokies 🙌🏾 https://t.co/FNFJfpy3ap — Oren Burks (@BangTimeBurks) November 30, 2021

Beyond happy for @CoachPry_LBU this is a I’ve you deserved! https://t.co/JuJFV4kAJ9 — Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) November 30, 2021

V tech got a great one. Thank you for your wisdom and mentoring me https://t.co/xgaaVFhbcQ — Deion Barnes (@DBarnes_18) November 30, 2021

Penn State fans were quick to voice their praise for Pry following the official announcement by Virginia Tech.

As a Penn State fan, you got a really good one. — Dave McDonnell (@TheFakeBobVila) November 30, 2021

I’m slightly bummed he couldn’t stay at Penn State but it is well overshadowed by how awesome this is for @CoachPry_LBU! @HokiesFB just got the right guy and I’ll be rooting for you unless your playing Penn State! — Aaron (@nittanyMarine) November 30, 2021

Absolute great hire. Good luck coach Pry! You will be missed in Happy Valley. — NittanyPeach (@NittanyPeach) November 30, 2021

Good luck Brent. We will miss you in Happy Valley. You did a hell of a job here. All the best unless we play you guys. Beat Akron too ... — John Gilger (@OCLion) November 30, 2021

However, some of the Nittany Lion faithful voiced concern for the future of the coaching staff in Happy Valley and what a new hire will mean to the program.

All eyes are now on James Franklin Is the assistant pool really a lot deeper, or will he continue to be like Donald Trump and hire terrible people around him?#WeAre https://t.co/TcohWhUWZr — Michael (@__MichaelJames) November 30, 2021

I am heart broken about this! https://t.co/GS1HkQgi3B — Caitlin Mckelvey (@Caitlin_Mck36) November 30, 2021

Hokies fans appear eager to welcome Pry to Virginia Tech due to his history with the program and since he’s retaining former interim head coach J.C. Price on his staff.

I am excited about this. Definitely understands Hokie culture. Keeping JC Price sends a a great message. He has ties to Hokie program as a GA under Bud Foster. Was there in 95..one of our best seasons. He can recruit the state of VA very well! Let's gooooo! #Hokies https://t.co/u8FK5b09tT — David Gill 🦃 (@VPIdave) November 30, 2021

If you aren’t gonna give this guy a chance, you aren’t a real Virginia Tech fan. Proven success at a P5 level, top 40 defense for the last 6 seasons. 7th best last season in PAPG (16.8). Gotta give him a chance. Let’s go Hokies! https://t.co/OxePp5p7UU — Alex Newman (@AlexNewman2002) November 30, 2021

Excited for the future this seems like a good hire and if he can get a great OC this team is going places, maybe even the ACC championship more often. #Hokies #ThisIsHome https://t.co/lqjCj9uhhp — 𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔫𝔱 𝔯𝔬𝔞𝔯 (@trentroar) November 30, 2021

Never saw this coming but he sounds like a fantastic fit for the #hokies. I’m excited fir next season. Great choice keeping Price on staff https://t.co/0Vxy1OtXAn — Juliet B (@julietb514) November 30, 2021

