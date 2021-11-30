You are the owner of this article.
Social media reacts to Brent Pry's departure from Penn State football to coach at Virginia Tech

PSU Media Day 2017 - Brent Pry

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers, Brent Pry, addresses the media during Penn State Football's Media Day at Beaver Stadium on August 5, 2017

 Erin O'Neill

Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was announced as Virginia Tech’s hire for head coach on Tuesday.

Pry returns to Blacksburg, Virginia, in the coaching ranks for the second time since he was a graduate assistant focused on the defensive line from 1995-1998.

Following the announcement, players, recruits and fans voiced their opinions of the hire on social media.

Some of Penn State’s current players and incoming commitments posted their feelings on Twitter, such as 4-star prospect Ken Talley and current linebacker Jamari Buddin.

Some prominent players who were coached by Pry during their collegiate years showed their support for the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native.

Penn State fans were quick to voice their praise for Pry following the official announcement by Virginia Tech.

However, some of the Nittany Lion faithful voiced concern for the future of the coaching staff in Happy Valley and what a new hire will mean to the program.

Hokies fans appear eager to welcome Pry to Virginia Tech due to his history with the program and since he’s retaining former interim head coach J.C. Price on his staff.

