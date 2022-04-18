A little more than 10 years after the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case broke to the public, ESPN released an E60 special on the legacy of Penn State’s football coach of 45 years, Joe Paterno.

During and following the airing of the special, plenty of viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on ESPN’s production and on Paterno’s legacy.

Former students gave their take on the special.

It is very strange watching “the paterno legacy” as someone who was at penn state at the time and saw it all unfold. it’s even stranger knowing the 10-year mark of the sandusky sentencing is coming up. — Meghin Moore ✨ (@meghin_) April 19, 2022

Two years now, I do have an attachment to Penn State. And no one person is bigger than the university. But Paterno might be close. Too many folks want to paint his story in black and white. That simply can't be done. Penn State today would not be what it is without him. I would.. — Nathaniel Huss (@Husslesprouts1) April 18, 2022

A few Paterno supporters took to Twitter.

Watching the E60 on JoePa…all I wanna say is thank you to the Paterno family for everything they’ve done and continue to do for Penn State. Without you, the piece of paper on my wall wouldn’t have the meaning it does. So thank you @JayPaterno — Matt Soden (@MattSoden14) April 19, 2022

As did those who loved the special.

@E60 knocked it out of the park with this Joe Paterno documentary. Wow. What a documentary. — Rowdy Baribeau (@rowdybaribeau31) April 19, 2022

Some voiced anger toward ESPN’s production.

If you can hear me screaming at my TV while watching this Joe Paterno @E60, well it is what it is. #E60 — Maureen Townsend (@Mau_Townsend) April 19, 2022

Come on @espn the "Paterno legacy" has been on all day. The man deserves ZERO air time! He was a bad person who did bad things. Don't show this garbage again! — Ben Missele (@GoBen) April 19, 2022

Why is @espn still idolizing Joe Paterno? Excusing it because hindsight would have changed his actions-WTF-more justification that allowed those kids to be abused! Its really about making sure PSU football stays semi-relevant bc it’s good for your ratings! Sickening! @CoachCrist — The LCBrothers Band (@LCBand_Rocks) April 19, 2022

Others focused their anger toward Paterno.

Joe Paterno belongs in the fiery depths of hell. He knew what was happening and turned a blind-eye. https://t.co/vXr8o9umEI — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) April 19, 2022

Idk what Joe Paterno did at penn state. He was a great coach. BUT IF YOU GET A PHONE CALL SAYING SOMEONE IS GETTING MOLESTED AND DONT DO ANYTHING then you are Dead to me and your legacy sucks. SORRY. — Curt Pad (@Cpad21) April 19, 2022

The fact that Joe Paterno still has supporters and love in State College is pathetic. Dude was an enabler of 2 pedophiles. Y'all are sick. All over 2 National Championships. — Matthew Gaskin (@Matthew_Gaskin) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, more avoided watching entirely.

Really interested in hearing folks thoughts on @espn 's "The Paterno Legacy." I have not watched it. Not sure I will. I'm just interested in hearing thoughts on the creation of this #E60. — DocHancock (she/they) (@mghancock) April 19, 2022

I won’t be watching ESPN’s Paterno E60 tonight. — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) April 18, 2022

