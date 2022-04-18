Paterno out as coach of Penn State

Collegian file photos.Joe Paterno walks onto the field before a 2002 game.

 Collegian Staff

A little more than 10 years after the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case broke to the public, ESPN released an E60 special on the legacy of Penn State’s football coach of 45 years, Joe Paterno.

During and following the airing of the special, plenty of viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on ESPN’s production and on Paterno’s legacy.

Former students gave their take on the special.

A few Paterno supporters took to Twitter.

As did those who loved the special.

Some voiced anger toward ESPN’s production.

Others focused their anger toward Paterno.

Meanwhile, more avoided watching entirely.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags