Penn State will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl, the fifth time the Nittany Lions will have played in the “Granddaddy of Them All.”

The blue and white hasn’t fared well in the game of roses, having a 1-3 record with a recent trip to Pasadena, California, in 2017 when the Nittany Lions were heartbroken by USC 52-49.

The only win Penn State had in a Rose Bowl came in 1995 when the Nittany Lions beat the Oregon Ducks.

Now, Penn State plays Utah, the first meeting between the two programs, for Penn State’s second Rose Bowl in the last six years.

Here’s a look into the Nittany Lions’ four-game history in the Rose Bowl.

Jan. 1, 1923 | USC 14, Penn State 3

Penn State’s first bowl game in history was the Rose Bowl, way back in the Roaring ‘20s.

The Nittany Lions took on USC for the first time in history, and it was some good, old-fashioned football.

In the 1922 season, Penn State debuted the Nittany Lion, and at the time, it was an African lion uniform remade from a production of George Bernard Shaw's "Androcles and The Lion."

The game was delayed because Penn State had transportation problems, but after the wait, the game was underway.

The Nittany Lions hit the score sheet first with a 20-yard field goal from kicker Myron "Mike" Palm at the end of the first quarter, but that was their only score of the game.

USC scored two touchdowns in the second and third quarters to win the first meeting between the two squads in the Rose Bowl.

Jan. 2, 1995 | No. 2 Penn State 38, No. 12 Oregon 20

Fast forward 72 years from Penn State’s first Rose Bowl, and the Nittany Lions found themselves in their second Rose Bowl.

The 1995 Rose Bowl was the first of Joe Paterno’s career, and as the No. 2 team in the nation at 11-0, Penn State didn’t mess around.

On Penn State’s first offensive play of the game, running back Ki-Jana Carter broke off an 83-yard touchdown run.

Oregon came back and tied things up at seven apiece, but Penn State scored with 1:26 left in the half to lead 14-7 at the break.

It was a battle from there on out, with Oregon quarterback Danny O'Neil keeping the Ducks in the game. O'Neil threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Cristin McLemore to tie it back up.

O'Neil was keeping Oregon in the game, but with just around two minutes left in the third quarter, Penn State safety Chuck Penzenik picked off O'Neil to put the Ducks’ scoring to a halt.

Penzenik returned the interception to the 13-yard line, and Carter punched it in. Carter scored three touchdowns in the 38-20 win and was awarded the Rose Bowl MVP.

RELATED

Social media reacts to Penn State football's selection to 2023 Rose Bowl Game Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the progr…

Jan. 1, 2009 | No. 5 USC 38, No. 8 Penn State 24

Penn State reigned dominance through the late ‘90s and early 2000s and managed to get into a third Rose Bowl in 2009.

The Nittany Lions faced off against USC again, which was the ninth time in the team’s history since the first one in the first Rose Bowl Penn State played in.

Paterno was in his second and last Rose Bowl at Penn State and faced off against coach Pete Carroll, who was in his last season with the Trojans before he went to the Seattle Seahawks.

Unlike the first meeting between the two in the Rose Bowl, this game was a lot more high scoring.

USC started the attack off this time with future fifth-overall-pick quarterback Mark Sanchez at the helm. Sanchez launched in a 27-yard pass to put the Trojans up with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

On the next drive, the Nittany Lions rolled down the field and scored on a 9-yard Daryll Clark run before the first quarter expired.

From there, USC laid the hammer down on Penn State and scored 24 unanswered points in just the second quarter.

Penn State tried to make a surge in the fourth quarter, but the 24 points in the second quarter were too much to overcome.

Jan. 2, 2017 | No. 9 USC 52, No. 5 Penn State 49

James Franklin’s first Rose Bowl was in 2017, and it was a shootout

Again, Penn State took on the Trojans for another Rose Bowl, and this game was the highest scoring and closest matchup in the pair’s 10-game history.

The Nittany Lions just knocked off Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Championship, whereas USC missed out on the Pac-12 Championship to No. 4 Washington.

In the first quarter, USC was rolling behind freshman quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw a 26-yard touchdown to Deonta Burnett on its first drive.

Down 13-0 after the end of the first quarter, Penn State’s offense finally got rolling with running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley broke off a 24-yard rush to get Penn State on the board 13-7.

Penn State and USC exchanged scores again, and with 6:16 left in the first half, the Nittany Lions were down 27-14.

From there on out, Penn State dominated USC and dropped 28 unanswered points on the Trojans with one of Barkey’s best runs of his career, a 79-yard touchdown run.

Penn State led 42-27 five minutes into the third quarter, and the blue and white scored three touchdowns in those five minutes.

Darnold connected with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to stop the bleeding, but Penn State scored again on another Barkley touchdown.

After the third quarter, the 2017 Rose Bowl passed the 2012 Rose Bowl for the most points in the history of the game.

The third quarter was all Penn State, but the fourth quarter was all USC. Darnold, down 49-35 tied the game with 1:20 to play.

Then, the Trojans’ defense stopped Penn State, and USC kicked a field goal with the clock expiring to win the game.

Barkley rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while Trace McSorley threw for 254 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin.

The loss ended Penn State’s nine-game win streak.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announces intent to enter transfer portal One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility.