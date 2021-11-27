Small errors and miscues keeping Penn State football from lofty goals | Opinion

With a loss to the Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday, Penn State is now 11-10 in its last two seasons.

Six of those 10 losses have been one-score games which indicates that the Nittany Lions have been in solid positions to win big matchups.

So what has the differentiating factor been in these tight games?

The expectations at a program like Penn State are always going to be to compete for championships year in and year out, but before you get there, a program like this has to treat each and every game, drive and snap as if it’s can’t-lose. That’s the nature of modern college football.

But a combination of poor execution and both mental and physical lapses have prevented the Nittany Lion players and coaching staff from reaching their own lofty goals over the past few years.

James Franklin just inked a 10-year extension and discussing whether or not Franklin should be the guy moving forward is an argument for another time.

But what the theme was on Saturday and throughout the entirety of this season is that the small ‘what-if’s’ have cost Penn State throughout the course of a game.

Some of the instances on Saturday included missed tackles, mismanagement of the personnel and overall lack of conviction in what was called.

The Spartans on the other hand, behind their own newly extended head coach Mel Tucker, brought out all the stops and took the game from Penn State when it mattered most in the fourth quarter.

One team looked like it was itching to get to a New Year’s Six Bowl despite missing a bunch of key players. The other looked like it was mentally drained from its roller coaster of a 2021 season.

One individual who never seems to miss a beat, though, is future NFL draft pick Jahan Dotson, who has always been as reliable and accountable as anyone within the program over the last couple years.

Dotson was candid in what he thought helps with the small things within any given game and that it starts with preparations and a self-created standard.

“Honestly [it’s] discipline, straight discipline,” Dotson said. “Every day in practice, you can't take a rep for granted. I've prided myself on that this year, doing my job, which is catching the football. Making sure that I'm in the right place at the right time, open for Sean and showing my numbers, making sure all available at all times.

“I just pride myself on the little things, and it's brought me a pretty long way.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

A perfect example of what those details can result in was Dotson’s first touchdown of the day, where he was self-aware of his positioning on the field and was able to control his body to get a crucial score.

Again, this is something Dotson says is done through extensive preparation.

“That’s just repetition in practice,” Dotson said of the touchdown. “We literally practiced that same play all week with the same exact look, and I knew that I was going to be in the boundary, not too much room to work with. So I was going to have to stay tight to the sideline.”

Franklin has repeatedly mentioned this year how Dotson has set the standard for how he wants all of his program to go about its business, but there have clearly been some mental lapses that just can’t be afforded right now.

That comes from both the players and coaching staff.

James Franklin has said all year that he has recognized that struggles in the run game and that he would game plan according to what gives his team the best chance to win each week.

So why did he get away from passing the ball against the worst statistical passing defense in the entire country?

The snow should not be an excuse, as the Nittany Lions were very successful in passing the ball in the first half and had the Michigan State defense frustrated at times.

“We were trying to mix in the run game all day long, trying to help our offensive linemen in protection,” Franklin said. Obviously we weren't able to run the ball consistently enough like we needed to.”

Penn State hasn’t had a running back go for over 100 yards this season, so why keep trying to make something work that clearly doesn’t?

This season was filled with small mistakes on all levels, but if this program wants to turn some of these tight losses into wins, eliminating the costly turnover or not taking that excruciating penalty at a critical juncture will be where it needs to improve most.

“Of course we feel like we are better [than 7-5],” running back Keyvone Lee said. “We’ve just got to execute on plays and clean up the little stuff.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE