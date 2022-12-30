Sights and Sounds from Lawry’s Beef Bowl, Rose Bowl 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif — Penn State’s football team attended Lawry’s Beef Bowl on Friday evening, enjoying prime rib, creamed corn and mashed potatoes at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills, California.

Lawry’s Beef Bowl is a Rose Bowl tradition dating back to 1956. Both the players and coaches of the teams competing in the Rose Bowl are invited to the dinner before the bowl game.

This year, punter Barney Amor performed the ceremonial salad spin, while defensive tackle PJ Mustipher made the first cut.

