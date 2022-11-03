PSU Football vs. Minnesota, Carter

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) defends his team during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.

Add another Penn State player to the midseason semifinalist list.

Linebacker Abdul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Carter has shot out of a rocket in his first season with the Nittany Lions, currently ranking third on the team with 2.5 sacks and 35 tackles, and second with 4.5 tackles for loss.

He’s one of 14 players that made the cut for the postseason award.

