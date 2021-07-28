Saquon Barkey found himself in the top 10 highest-rated running backs in the newest edition of the Madden franchise.
EA Sports officially announced the breakdown of Barkley's stats Wednesday, with the former Penn State and current New York Giants running back having an overall rating of 90.
1️⃣ @CMC_22 2️⃣ @KingHenry_2 3️⃣ @NickChubb21 Give us your Top RBs #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/KCmUX5ILsx— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 28, 2021
Barkley comes in at No. 7 for the highest-rated running backs in the game, falling one spot from last year's No. 6 rank.
Some of his top stats include 92 speed, 93 aceleration, 96 agility and 95 carrying.
How do we feel about @saquon's #Madden22 rating 👀 pic.twitter.com/OA00kCNfx0— New York Giants (@Giants) July 28, 2021
Former Nittany Lion tight end Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins also cracked his positional top 10 Wednesday, coming in at No. 8 with an 85 rating.
Top 10 Tight Ends in the Game 🏈 https://t.co/x2DNFzulAu #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/4hwWFkGUEm— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 28, 2021
Gesicki had a career-high 703 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Madden 22 is set to release on Aug. 20.
