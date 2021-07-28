Saquon Barkey found himself in the top 10 highest-rated running backs in the newest edition of the Madden franchise.

EA Sports officially announced the breakdown of Barkley's stats Wednesday, with the former Penn State and current New York Giants running back having an overall rating of 90.

Barkley comes in at No. 7 for the highest-rated running backs in the game, falling one spot from last year's No. 6 rank.

Some of his top stats include 92 speed, 93 aceleration, 96 agility and 95 carrying.

Former Nittany Lion tight end Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins also cracked his positional top 10 Wednesday, coming in at No. 8 with an 85 rating.

Gesicki had a career-high 703 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Madden 22 is set to release on Aug. 20.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE