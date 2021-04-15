Former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley looks like he’s making some strides in his road to recovery following a season-ending ACL tear.

Barkley’s third year in the NFL was cut short after he suffered the injury to his knee in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery on October 30.

The now-New York Giant is the owner of the second-most rushing yards and the most rushing touchdowns in Penn State history.

