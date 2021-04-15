Penn State Football Pro Day
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley smiles with Penn State Head Coach James Franklin at Penn State Football Pro Day in Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March, 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley looks like he’s making some strides in his road to recovery following a season-ending ACL tear.

Barkley’s third year in the NFL was cut short after he suffered the injury to his knee in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery on October 30.

The now-New York Giant is the owner of the second-most rushing yards and the most rushing touchdowns in Penn State history.

