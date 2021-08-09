After reports that Saquon Barkley was returning to the practice field Monday, the running back officially made his comeback appearance.

The New York Giants featured Barkley in a couple of Twitter posts to confirm the former Penn State star was back on the gridiron.

Going down with an ACL injury early in the 2020 season, Barkley seems to be nearing 100% in order to play in Week 1 almost 11 months after the injury upended his third NFL season.

