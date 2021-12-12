SEE IT: Saquon Barkley reps Spider-Man cleats, says he 100% before game against Chargers

Saquon Barkley was repping some pregame cleat heat in California on Sunday.

Barkley wore Spider-Man themed Nike cleats in warmups. They featured a black and red color scheme with spider webs and the quote “You’re a sunflower.”

Saquon's Spidey cleats 👀🕸 pic.twitter.com/X3ajF66abb — New York Giants (@Giants) December 12, 2021

The former Penn State star running back has dealt with injuries all season and hasn’t had much success, but he reportedly said he’s finally back at full strength today.

Saquon says he’s “finally feeling 100%” pic.twitter.com/zPgarLldik — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) December 12, 2021

