editor's pick

SEE IT: Saquon Barkley reps Spider-Man cleats, says he 100% before game against Chargers

saquon barkley
Charles Rex/AP Photo

Saquon Barkley was repping some pregame cleat heat in California on Sunday.

Barkley wore Spider-Man themed Nike cleats in warmups. They featured a black and red color scheme with spider webs and the quote “You’re a sunflower.”

The former Penn State star running back has dealt with injuries all season and hasn’t had much success, but he reportedly said he’s finally back at full strength today.

