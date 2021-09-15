Blue-White Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back and Penn State football alumnus Saquon Barkley talks with Penn State football team members during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Lily LaRegina

LeBron James posted himself in a Saquon Barkley shirt on Instagram a few weeks ago, and now there’s even more confirmation Barkley is becoming a household name around the world.

Nike unveiled a first look at the reimagined Air Trainer III, and it now includes Barkley’s namesake.

The Saquon Air Trainer III features Barkley’s lightning bolt logo, black stripes in honor of his eye black and his No. 26 on the tongue of the shoe.

According to Front Office Sports, the shoe is intended to honor ‘90s sneaker culture, Barkley’s New York City background and his respect for legendary athlete Bo Jackson.

The shoes are set to be released on Oct. 8 on the SNKRS app.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.