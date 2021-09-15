LeBron James posted himself in a Saquon Barkley shirt on Instagram a few weeks ago, and now there’s even more confirmation Barkley is becoming a household name around the world.

Nike unveiled a first look at the reimagined Air Trainer III, and it now includes Barkley’s namesake.

Nike introduces the Saquon Air Trainer lll.Saquon’s lightning logo, his number 26, and two black stripes over the swoosh — in honor of the eyeblack he plans to wear — all represent how the Air Trainer III has been reimagined to fit a new era.(Via @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/3EEpR6BO5s — Boardroom (@boardroom) September 15, 2021

The Saquon Air Trainer III features Barkley’s lightning bolt logo, black stripes in honor of his eye black and his No. 26 on the tongue of the shoe.

According to Front Office Sports, the shoe is intended to honor ‘90s sneaker culture, Barkley’s New York City background and his respect for legendary athlete Bo Jackson.

The shoes are set to be released on Oct. 8 on the SNKRS app.

