SEE IT: Saquon Barkley hands out Thanksgiving turkeys to Bronx community

Like many professional athletes around the holiday season, Saquon Barkley was found out in the community for some good deeds.

Barkley took to the Bronx with his Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation to hand out turkeys to members of the community on Thanksgiving. He set up shop just a few blocks from where he and his family are from.

.@saquon gives back to the community by handing out turkeys 🦃 in the Bronx through the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/LxoZ3IXkgR — New York Giants (@Giants) November 25, 2021

“It’s very important to give back,” Barkley said in the video. “I’m very aware that I’ve been blessed and fortunate. I wanna inspire kids, and I wanna inspire other people and create change. As my foundation continues to grow, it’s the little things we can do.”

