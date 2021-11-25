You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

SEE IT: Saquon Barkley hands out Thanksgiving turkeys to Bronx community

Blue-White Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back and Penn State football alumnus Saquon Barkley talks with Penn State football team members during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Lily LaRegina

Like many professional athletes around the holiday season, Saquon Barkley was found out in the community for some good deeds.

Barkley took to the Bronx with his Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation to hand out turkeys to members of the community on Thanksgiving. He set up shop just a few blocks from where he and his family are from.

“It’s very important to give back,” Barkley said in the video. “I’m very aware that I’ve been blessed and fortunate. I wanna inspire kids, and I wanna inspire other people and create change. As my foundation continues to grow, it’s the little things we can do.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters