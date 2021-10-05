Saquon Barkley

Off the back of a two-touchdown performance for the New York Giants this weekend, Saquon Barkley is making an appearance in a new form of media.

A limited-edition cover of Marvel's BLACK PANTHER #1 comic was revealed Tuesday with Barkley on the cover. He appears next to the Black Panther, crossing their arms for the iconic "Wakanda Forever" symbol.

The comic book is set to be released on Nov. 10, but it is available for pre-order on thehaul.com for $29.99.

Autographed copies are available as well for $270.01. There are 250 available books signed by Barkley.

