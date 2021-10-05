Off the back of a two-touchdown performance for the New York Giants this weekend, Saquon Barkley is making an appearance in a new form of media.

A limited-edition cover of Marvel's BLACK PANTHER #1 comic was revealed Tuesday with Barkley on the cover. He appears next to the Black Panther, crossing their arms for the iconic "Wakanda Forever" symbol.

Black Panther Issue 1 Saquon Barkley Variant EditionSpecial limited time @NY_Comic_Con price: $29.99Signed and CGC graded versions available.https://t.co/Rl5KeCSmfN pic.twitter.com/vAMQ9qMXVN — The Haul (@ShopTheHaul) October 5, 2021

The comic book is set to be released on Nov. 10, but it is available for pre-order on thehaul.com for $29.99.

Autographed copies are available as well for $270.01. There are 250 available books signed by Barkley.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Iowa’s stout defense, offensive line to lead way against Penn State football Saturday As the No. 3 team in the country, you don’t need to read too much into the stat sheet to kno…