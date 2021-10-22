As part of Homecoming weekend’s festivities, Beaver Stadium’s field has a new look for Saturday’s game against Illinois.
The end zones are painted with blue and white diamonds, including a white football with “PSU” painted in the middle of it.
🔷◽️🔷◽️🔷 pic.twitter.com/nvjUbin2LY— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 22, 2021
The Nittany Lions kick off against the Fighting Illini at noon on ABC.
