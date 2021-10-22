As part of Homecoming weekend’s festivities, Beaver Stadium’s field has a new look for Saturday’s game against Illinois.

The end zones are painted with blue and white diamonds, including a white football with “PSU” painted in the middle of it.

The Nittany Lions kick off against the Fighting Illini at noon on ABC.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football's noon kickoff against Illinois Penn State returns home to host Illinois after suffering its first loss of the season two we…