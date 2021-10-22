Football vs Iowa, Sean Clifford (14) fist pump

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) pumps his fist after a successful 2-point conversion during the Big Ten football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

As part of Homecoming weekend’s festivities, Beaver Stadium’s field has a new look for Saturday’s game against Illinois.

The end zones are painted with blue and white diamonds, including a white football with “PSU” painted in the middle of it.

The Nittany Lions kick off against the Fighting Illini at noon on ABC.

