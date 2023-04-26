PSU Rose Bowl - Jan. 2 Game Day - Franklin Trophy+ Players

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin hoists the Leishman Trophy following Penn States 35-21 win over Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl held on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

Months after defeating Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Penn State was awarded with some new bling.

The team will be awarded with rings which feature the Rose Bowl trophy and a rose on the head.

The side of the ring includes the final score, 35-21, and the 11-2 record which the Nittany Lions posted in the 2022 season.

The rings also appear to feature the team's four core values around the side, and the "We Are" mantra across the shank.

