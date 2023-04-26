Months after defeating Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Penn State was awarded with some new bling.

The team will be awarded with rings which feature the Rose Bowl trophy and a rose on the head.

Presenting our 2023 Rose Bowl Champions Ring 🌹💍 — #WeAre pic.twitter.com/lPL6V73Jp2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2023

The side of the ring includes the final score, 35-21, and the 11-2 record which the Nittany Lions posted in the 2022 season.

The rings also appear to feature the team's four core values around the side, and the "We Are" mantra across the shank.

