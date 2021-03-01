Cotton Bowl Media Day, James Franklin
Many Philadelphia Eagles fans are familiar with Giovanni Hamilton, a young fan turned podcaster who has gone viral for his love of the Eagles and their former quarterback Carson Wentz.

But Monday, Hamilton traded his green and white for some Penn State gear as James Franklin sent numerous gifts to the 13-year-old’s home.

Hamilton has been a Twitter sensation after sharing his journey through numerous surgeries due to Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which affects the muscles and bones.

He host his own podcast, Philly Sports on Eagles Brawl, while still connecting with his favorite quarterback in Wentz despite the field general's move to Indianapolis.

So while Hamilton will still be representing Philadelphia in the fall, he will have some Nittany Lion gear to wear on Saturdays to go along with it, as well as a signed picture.

