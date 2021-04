As part of the festivities surrounding Saturday’s spring practice, Penn State released its 2021 spring poster.

The team released a downloadable version, as well as adaptations that can be used for phone or desktop wallpapers.

Phone Wallpapers 📲 pic.twitter.com/kjhBDoRgBD — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 17, 2021

Desktop Wallpaper 🖥️ pic.twitter.com/Vjpuaapt9t — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 17, 2021

The Nittany Lions begin their season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.

