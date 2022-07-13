Accompanied by a short hype video, the 2022 Penn State schedule poster was officially released.

This year’s edition is fairly standard, featuring a player on the front side with the schedule. The “interactive” back side of the poster, on the other hand, features the same background Penn State’s photoshoots have used this year so fans can hold one of their own.

ᴛʜᴇ 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ ꜱᴇᴀꜱᴏɴ ᴘᴏꜱᴛᴇʀ pic.twitter.com/lugwLbnrxV — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 13, 2022

Kids can get their hands on the poster first, starting Wednesday at Children and Youth Day at ArtsFest. Posters will then be available around various State College locations starting Friday.

