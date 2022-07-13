PSU Football vs. Ohio State, Washington

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) moves around the Ohio State defense as he runs the ball down the field during the Penn State football game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 33-24.

Accompanied by a short hype video, the 2022 Penn State schedule poster was officially released.

This year’s edition is fairly standard, featuring a player on the front side with the schedule. The “interactive” back side of the poster, on the other hand, features the same background Penn State’s photoshoots have used this year so fans can hold one of their own.

Kids can get their hands on the poster first, starting Wednesday at Children and Youth Day at ArtsFest. Posters will then be available around various State College locations starting Friday.

