Head coach James Franklin directs players, acknowledges crowd during Blue-White game

Penn State football head coach James Franklin directs his players and entices the crowd during the annual Blue-White game in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State fans will have a chance to decorate their walls with new football posters for the 2023 season after this weekend.

The posters feature the full team schedule, and will be available on the Blue-White Boardwalk throughout the weekend.

Along with the new posters, the boardwalk will feature a carnival with free rides, live music and more.

The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Jordan East Parking Lot. The Blue-White Game is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags