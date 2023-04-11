Penn State fans will have a chance to decorate their walls with new football posters for the 2023 season after this weekend.

The posters feature the full team schedule, and will be available on the Blue-White Boardwalk throughout the weekend.

The 2023 Spring Poster 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7VAbeI1rmK — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 11, 2023

Along with the new posters, the boardwalk will feature a carnival with free rides, live music and more.

The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Jordan East Parking Lot. The Blue-White Game is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

