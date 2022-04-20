Ahead of its spring game this weekend, Penn State has released its 2022 spring poster.

ᴛʜᴇ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 ꜱᴘʀɪɴɢ ᴘᴏꜱᴛᴇʀ 🏈🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E8mugZxpRX — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 20, 2022

The poster features a player holding a Penn State flag, overlooking Beaver Stadium from Mount Nittany. Above him is the 2022 season schedule, which begins at Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The poster will be available in print at the Blue-White game on Saturday.

