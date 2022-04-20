Penn State football spring practice, team (Friday)

The Penn State football team runs onto the field at the start of the spring practice game on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Ahead of its spring game this weekend, Penn State has released its 2022 spring poster.

The poster features a player holding a Penn State flag, overlooking Beaver Stadium from Mount Nittany. Above him is the 2022 season schedule, which begins at Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The poster will be available in print at the Blue-White game on Saturday.

