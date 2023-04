After a six-year career with Penn State, quarterback Sean Clifford was taken 150th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Following his selection in the draft, he was overcome by emotion.

Clifford was immediately embraced by his brother Liam, a current Penn State wide receiver.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native will join former Nittany Lion Rasheed Walker, who played with Clifford for four years before getting drafted in 2022.

