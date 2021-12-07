SEE IT: Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford attends award ceremony in Las Vegas

Sean Clifford was honored for his work as a student-athlete Tuesday.

The redshirt-senior quarterback was named a scholar athlete by the National Football Foundation and one of 13 finalists for the foundation's Campbell Trophy at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Congrats to our guy @seancliff14 who's in Vegas to be recognized as an NFF Scholar-Athlete & Campbell Trophy finalist‼️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/aah1QJfXGi — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 8, 2021

Clifford is the 19th NFF National Scholar-Athlete in program history, according to the NFF website.

The Campbell Trophy, according to the NFF's website, honors a collegiate football student-athlete among all NCAA divisions and NAIA who combines "academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."

