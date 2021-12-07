You are the owner of this article.
SEE IT: Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford attends award ceremony in Las Vegas

Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) holds the football in his hands during Penn State football's game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

Sean Clifford was honored for his work as a student-athlete Tuesday.

The redshirt-senior quarterback was named a scholar athlete by the National Football Foundation and one of 13 finalists for the foundation's Campbell Trophy at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Clifford is the 19th NFF National Scholar-Athlete in program history, according to the NFF website.

The Campbell Trophy, according to the NFF's website, honors a collegiate football student-athlete among all NCAA divisions and NAIA who combines "academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."

