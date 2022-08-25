Penn State football 2022 Blue-White game, Amor (96)

It’s not every day that a player gets a scholarship announcement from Eli Manning. For Penn State punter Barney Amor, that was reality.

Manning showed up for Penn State’s practice Wednesday, and when the team huddled around James Franklin, Manning spoke in front of the Nittany Lions. Following his speech to the team, Manning called Amor up to the front and announced he was on scholarship.

Amor, a sixth-year senior that spent most of his college career punting for Colgate, has been in a position battle to earn the starting job throughout the spring and summer practices. While Manning’s announcement doesn’t necessarily mean Amor won the job, it’s a promising sign that he’s graduated from his walk-on status.

Giving a walk-on a full scholarship is somewhat of a tradition for Penn State, with Chris Stoll and Drew Hartlaub being recent recipients of the honor.

