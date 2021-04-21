While spring practice has been a constant grind according to James Franklin, Penn State was able to blow off some steam on Wednesday with one of its favorite visitors in town.

Cancer patient Sawyer Bell, who was an honorary signee by the Nittany Lions in 2019, returned to the Lasch facility to bond with his favorite players.

Bell was able to stop by practice, break the team down and even beat former running back Journey Brown in a game of Madden.

The 9-year-old was able to visit the Nittany Lions thanks to the Team Impact Foundation, which connects kids with serious and chronic illnesses to local college athletic teams.

