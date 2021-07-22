Penn State football White Out Michigan

Penn State fans sing Sweet Caroline during the Penn State white out game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. No. 2 Penn State beat Michigan 42-13.

 Camille Stefani

Penn State will officially have its 2021 White Out against Auburn on Sept. 18, and with it comes the annual White Out shirt.

This year's official White Out shirt was released for the first time on Thursday, and it includes a classic Beaver Stadium chant on the back.

Individuals interested in a shirt must fill out an interest form before purchasing.

