Players in the tunnel media day

Penn State football players returning to the locker room during Media Day on Saturday August 7, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

The wait for Penn State's 2021 football schedule poster is officially over.

Penn State Athletics released the first look at the poster Wednesday, including a list of locations around State College where it can be picked up. It will be available starting Friday.

The student bookstore, McLanahan's and the Bryce Jordan Center are a few notable pickup destinations, among others.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.