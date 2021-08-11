The wait for Penn State's 2021 football schedule poster is officially over.

Penn State Athletics released the first look at the poster Wednesday, including a list of locations around State College where it can be picked up. It will be available starting Friday.

24 Days Until Penn State Football‼️Unveiling the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 👀#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6w5aO2FhwM — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 11, 2021

Pick up your poster in these locations starting August 13 👀 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/5gDtC4nB4q — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) August 11, 2021

The student bookstore, McLanahan's and the Bryce Jordan Center are a few notable pickup destinations, among others.

