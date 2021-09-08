On Wednesday, Penn State Athletics dedicated a honorary monument to Beaver Stadium prior to the Nittany Lions home opener against Ball State on Saturday.

A “Chair of Honor” has been instituted into Beaver Stadium to honor those who have not returned home after serving in the armed forces.

As a constant reminder to never forget those who served in the US Armed Forces but have not returned home, Penn State dedicated a Chair of Honor in Beaver Stadium for all prisoners of war/missing in action (POW/MIA) service members: https://t.co/Cp4U10O6O6https://t.co/yDGxpp8jww pic.twitter.com/QdA7aL6Xsn — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) September 8, 2021

All prisoners of war and those missing in action are among those the chair serves to commend.

In 1968, while serving in the Vietnam War, Major Lewis P. Smith was shot down in Laos.

43 years later, his body has not been found, and rescue efforts have been complicated by a number of geographic and physical factors.

His sister Deborah Burger worked tirelessly for closure for her brother, and to raise awareness for those families in similar situations.

According to Col. Eugene McFeely, senior director of veterans affairs and services, Burger was the "driving force" for the Wednesday ceremony and seat dedication.

The event’s purpose was to honor Lewis P. Smith, who was in the Blue Band and the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps while at Penn State.

“Lewis represented the best of us,” McFeely said. “This seat is for all those and their families [in situations like that of Smith.]

The Blue Band played Amazing Grace, and performed military honors, followed by four speakers at the event, according to McFeely.

While the ceremony is dedicated to Lewis P. Smith, the seat dedication also remembers the 81,600 soldiers who have been designated as MIA or POWs since WWII, according to McFeely.

Beaver Stadium will become the largest stadium in America to feature a seat dedication.

