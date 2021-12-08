You are the owner of this article.
SEE IT: Outback Bowl unveils new trophy for Penn State football’s matchup with Arkansas

Parker Washington (3) celebrates Jahan Dotson's (5) touchdown at Michigan State game

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) celebrates a touchdown catch by Jahan Dotson (5) during the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 30-27.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State and Arkansas know what the trophy looks like that they'll be fighting for on New Year's Day.

The Outback Bowl released a video featuring the trophy the winner of the game will take home.

The Nittany Lions and Razorbacks will meet inside Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, Jan. 1.

