SEE IT: Outback Bowl unveils new trophy for Penn State football’s matchup with Arkansas

Penn State and Arkansas know what the trophy looks like that they'll be fighting for on New Year's Day.
The Outback Bowl released a video featuring the trophy the winner of the game will take home.
We are so excited to unveil the NEW Outback Bowl 2022 Championship Trophy!!! 🏆— Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 8, 2021
Find out if @RazorbackFB or @PennStateFball will take home the new trophy on New Year's Day! 🌴🏈
Get your tickets today! 👇https://t.co/nP3uvoAFzS#OutbackBowl #FootballInParadise pic.twitter.com/NetfMU1zva
The Nittany Lions and Razorbacks will meet inside Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, Jan. 1.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Another Penn State player has reportedly entered the transfer portal, this time coming in at…