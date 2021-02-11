Former Penn State linebacker and projected first-round NFL draft pick Micah Parsons has often been praised for his unique athleticism.

But while the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native is known mainly for his skills on the football field, he was able to show off his bowling skills on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Parsons was a multi-sport athlete at Harrisburg High School, playing football, basketball and wrestling. But it appears there is yet another sport he can dominate in.

The Professional Bowling Association got a hold of Parsons' video and responded to the NFL draft prospect’s post by leaving a future collaboration up in the air.

Love to see it! Let's stay in touch. — PBA Tour (@PBATour) February 11, 2021

Parsons then went on to challenge Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts to a game for charity. Betts is another superstar athlete known for his bowling ability.

