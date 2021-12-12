You are the owner of this article.
SEE IT: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney's parents swap jerseys at former Penn State football players' NFL matchup

Cowboys Washington Football

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on this play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Two rookies and two former Penn State teammates, Micah Parsons and Shaka Toney, both got the start against each other in Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team.

During the game, Parsons’ father, Terrence, posed for a picture with Toney’s mother, Deborah. They swapped their sons' jerseys, mimicking a popular trend among professional athletes.

Both players had an impactful day on the gridiron, as Toney tallied four tackles for Washington and Parsons put on a clinic with three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble for the Cowboys.

