As part of the most iconic portion of the College GameDay broadcast, 86-year-old Lee Corso pleased the inhabitants of Old Main Lawn prior to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Corso donned a Nittany Lion head, making his official prediction of victory for the blue and white in Saturday’s White Out against Auburn.

Corso picks the Nittany Lions! pic.twitter.com/7B1Sj9UYI2 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2021

The rest of the desk followed suit with Corso, unanimously picking Penn State to win Saturday night’s contest.