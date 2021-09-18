College GameDay

ESPN’s Lee Corso picks the Nittany Lions over Michigan during College GameDay on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017.

 Christopher Sanders

As part of the most iconic portion of the College GameDay broadcast, 86-year-old Lee Corso pleased the inhabitants of Old Main Lawn prior to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Corso donned a Nittany Lion head, making his official prediction of victory for the blue and white in Saturday’s White Out against Auburn.

The rest of the desk followed suit with Corso, unanimously picking Penn State to win Saturday night’s contest.

