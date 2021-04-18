A Penn State football fan received a special birthday gift this weekend.
Leslie Montz, a Penn State alumna who turned 100 over the weekend, received a FaceTime from the leader of the blue-and-white program himself.
One of our biggest fans, Leslie Montz (class of 1941), got a surprise FaceTime from @CoachJFranklin for her 100th (‼️) birthday on Friday!Happy 100th Birthday, Leslie! 🥳💯#WeAre pic.twitter.com/gIadzqLM7h— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 18, 2021
“Happy birthday,” James Franklin said as he entered the call.
Montz graduated from Penn State in 1941.
