A Penn State football fan received a special birthday gift this weekend.

Leslie Montz, a Penn State alumna who turned 100 over the weekend, received a FaceTime from the leader of the blue-and-white program himself.

“Happy birthday,” James Franklin said as he entered the call.

Montz graduated from Penn State in 1941.

