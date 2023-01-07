PSU vs. Rutgers 11/19/22, DeLuca tackle

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca (34) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (23) during Penn State football’s game against Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ at SHI Stadium on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022. Penn State defeated Rutgers 55-10.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State made headlines when Chad Powers, A.K.A. Eli Manning, announced that punter Barney Amor had been put on scholarship.

While Powers didn’t show up again, the Nittany Lions did extend a scholarship to linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca this past week.

“Dom’s on f———g scholarship,” James Franklin announced in a team meeting, followed by a celebration.

DeLuca tallied 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack and a pass breakup while appearing in all 13 games this past season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags