Penn State made headlines when Chad Powers, A.K.A. Eli Manning, announced that punter Barney Amor had been put on scholarship.

While Powers didn’t show up again, the Nittany Lions did extend a scholarship to linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca this past week.

“Dom’s on f———g scholarship,” James Franklin announced in a team meeting, followed by a celebration.

In case you didn’t hear... Dom DeLuca is now on scholarship 🥹🙌 #WeAre | @Dominic_DeLuca9 pic.twitter.com/YKGeKZ2sTy — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 7, 2023

DeLuca tallied 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack and a pass breakup while appearing in all 13 games this past season.

