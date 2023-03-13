James Franklin interrupted a Penn State team meeting on Monday to announce the program’s next defensive line coach.

After initially opening the door, Franklin turned back and shouted, “He’s in the room!” and pointed toward Deion Barnes.

Nittany Lion players then embraced Barnes, a three-year letterman turned assistant coach, before Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz addressed the team.

All love for our guy @DBarnes_18 🤟A special moment as @CoachJFranklin announces Deion Barnes as our defensive line coach. — #WeAre pic.twitter.com/v1HHaz7HMG — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 14, 2023

“Deion interviewed for this job every damn day. Every day,” Diaz said. “His role may change but the standard of his work doesn’t need to change”

