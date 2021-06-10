Penn State vs Michigan, Micah Parsons (11)

Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) hypes up the crowd before the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is in rare company inside of EA Sports’ Madden 21.

Parsons was featured as a Rookie Premier Defensive Master, which gives him a 99 overall rating alongside five other rookies for the popular Madden Ultimate Team. The rating is the highest possible in the game.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native possesses a 99 overall acceleration rating, with 95 ratings for other attributes such as speed and play recognition.

His first card, which was released after he was drafted, was a 97 overall.

He joins fellow rookies Jaycee Horn, Jaelen Phillips, Christian Barmore and Tre’von Moehrig as players to be selected as the Rookie Premier Defensive Masters.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.