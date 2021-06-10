Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is in rare company inside of EA Sports’ Madden 21.

Parsons was featured as a Rookie Premier Defensive Master, which gives him a 99 overall rating alongside five other rookies for the popular Madden Ultimate Team. The rating is the highest possible in the game.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native possesses a 99 overall acceleration rating, with 95 ratings for other attributes such as speed and play recognition.

His first card, which was released after he was drafted, was a 97 overall.

He joins fellow rookies Jaycee Horn, Jaelen Phillips, Christian Barmore and Tre’von Moehrig as players to be selected as the Rookie Premier Defensive Masters.