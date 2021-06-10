Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is in rare company inside of EA Sports’ Madden 21.
Parsons was featured as a Rookie Premier Defensive Master, which gives him a 99 overall rating alongside five other rookies for the popular Madden Ultimate Team. The rating is the highest possible in the game.
Rookie Premiere - Defensive Masters— Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) June 10, 2021
- @MicahhParsons11 (MLB)
- @jayceehorn_10 (CB)
- @JJPhillips15 (LOLB)
- @chris_barmore (DT)
- @TheReal_Tre7 (FS) pic.twitter.com/4HxNmvOdnk
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native possesses a 99 overall acceleration rating, with 95 ratings for other attributes such as speed and play recognition.
His first card, which was released after he was drafted, was a 97 overall.
He joins fellow rookies Jaycee Horn, Jaelen Phillips, Christian Barmore and Tre’von Moehrig as players to be selected as the Rookie Premier Defensive Masters.