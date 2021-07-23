Three former Nittany-Lions-turned-Tampa-Bay-Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV rings Friday.

Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith and A.Q. Shipley made up the list of former Penn Staters who captured the Lombardi Trophy this year.

We used to pray for times like this 💍#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021

While Shipley played more of a supporting role in the Buccaneers locker room for much of 2020 一 appearing in only five games 一 Godwin and Smith both played starting roles throughout Tampa Bay’s run to the Super Bowl.

