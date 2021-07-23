Buccaneers Raiders Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. 

 David Becker/AP

Three former Nittany-Lions-turned-Tampa-Bay-Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV rings Friday.

Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith and A.Q. Shipley made up the list of former Penn Staters who captured the Lombardi Trophy this year.

While Shipley played more of a supporting role in the Buccaneers locker room for much of 2020 一 appearing in only five games 一 Godwin and Smith both played starting roles throughout Tampa Bay’s run to the Super Bowl.

